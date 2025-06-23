Sindh assembly debate highlights government achievements and opposition concerns

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly continued its budget debate for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday, with a focus on the provincial government’s efforts to enhance public services and address key challenges across the province. The session, chaired by Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed, saw various ministers outlining their departments’ performance and addressing concerns raised by the opposition.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho provided details of her department’s initiatives, highlighting the operation of 19 chest pain units in Karachi. She also announced plans to procure new CT scan and MRI machines and enhance ICU facilities in public hospitals. Dr. Pechuho dismissed rumors regarding the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) being handed over to an NGO.

MQM-Pakistan MPA Iftikhar Alam criticized the government, accusing it of discriminatory treatment towards Karachi. He questioned the need for the costly Karimabad underpass and demanded a district-level revenue distribution formula similar to the NFC Award.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah criticized the federal government’s economic survey, claiming that outdated data was used to misrepresent Sindh’s performance. Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar highlighted improvements in law and order, citing a decline in several crime categories, including a reduction in mobile phone thefts.

The ongoing budget debate reflects the growing tension between the treasury and opposition benches, as both sides continue to scrutinize the government’s policies and spending priorities.