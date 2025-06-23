PPP faces dilemma after ally’s admission of hybrid model

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), once a strong critic of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for aligning with the military, now finds itself in an uncomfortable position after its ruling alliance partner, the PML-N, publicly admitted to operating under a power-sharing arrangement with the military.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s recent confession, which acknowledged the existence of a hybrid model of governance, has raised eyebrows within political circles. Asif described the current setup as “exemplary,” openly conceding to a political arrangement that the PPP had vehemently opposed in the past.

What has added further tension is Asif’s indirect criticism of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, suggesting that Sharif’s inability to implement such a model in the 1990s led to his political exits. This comment undermines Nawaz’s repeated claims that his removals were for “serving the country,” making his “Mujhe Kyun Nikala” slogan seem less credible.

The PPP, historically a vocal opponent of military interference in civilian politics, has become noticeably silent on the issue. PPP leaders, who once lambasted PTI’s “puppet” government under military influence, now seem reticent to comment on the matter.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who once coined the term “puppet PM” for Imran Khan, has yet to make a strong public statement regarding the hybrid model. When approached for comment on Khawaja Asif’s remarks, PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor deflected the question, suggesting it should be directed to PML-N instead.

PPP senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira also evaded direct questions, stating that he needed to consult the leadership before providing an official stance on the matter. This silence contrasts sharply with the PPP’s past criticisms of similar arrangements, leaving many questioning the party’s position in the current coalition government.