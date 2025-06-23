Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for de-escalation efforts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan announced on Saturday that it would formally recommend U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in mediating the recent conflict between Pakistan and India. The move highlights Trump’s involvement in de-escalating tensions and his efforts to prevent further military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Pakistan praised Trump for his “strategic foresight” and “stellar statesmanship” through diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi, which helped to defuse a rapidly deteriorating situation. The government hailed his intervention as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker.

The recommendation comes amid mixed reactions within Pakistan. While some political figures, such as Mushahid Hussain, a former chair of the Senate Defence Committee, justified the move as beneficial for Pakistan, others have expressed concerns over Trump’s support for Israel’s actions in Gaza, which has sparked strong anti-Trump sentiments in parts of the country.

Trump himself has frequently mentioned his willingness to mediate between Pakistan and India, particularly regarding the disputed Kashmir region. He also claimed in a recent social media post that he had resolved several conflicts, including those between India and Pakistan, and the Abraham Accords between Israel and Muslim-majority countries.

Despite his repeated claims of peacemaking, Trump’s support for Israel’s military actions has drawn criticism, especially in light of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The decision to recommend him for the Nobel Peace Prize is a strategic move by Pakistan, which aims to emphasize his positive role in the region while acknowledging his influence in mediating peace talks.