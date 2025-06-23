Pakistan condemns Amit Shah’s remarks on weaponising water under IWT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday strongly criticized India’s Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), accusing him of a blatant disregard for international agreements and claiming that water was being “weaponised” for political purposes.

In an interview with The Times of India, Shah stated that India would never restore the IWT with Pakistan and planned to redirect water that previously flowed to Pakistan into Rajasthan by constructing a new canal. He described Pakistan’s water access as “unjustifiable” and vowed that Pakistan would be starved of water.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, swiftly condemned Shah’s remarks, emphasizing that the IWT is an apolitical agreement with no provision for unilateral actions. Khan argued that India’s decision to hold the treaty “in abeyance” after the deaths of 26 civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) violated international law and the treaty itself.

The Foreign Office also stressed that such actions set a dangerous precedent, undermining the credibility of international agreements. The statement further labeled India’s approach as “irresponsible,” calling on New Delhi to fully restore the treaty’s implementation.

Shah’s comments have dimmed hopes for any immediate resolution of the treaty issue, especially as India plans to increase its water extraction from a major river feeding Pakistani farms. The remarks have raised concerns in Islamabad, which remains committed to the IWT and will take necessary measures to protect its rights under the treaty.