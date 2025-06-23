Karachi opens its first beach resort under public-private partnership

KARACHI: Karachi’s first-ever beach resort, the Cove Beach Resort, was inaugurated by Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday at Hawk’s Bay, offering a premium beach experience to city residents. Established under a public-private partnership model, the resort aims to provide world-class leisure facilities and has been completed in just six months.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Wahab emphasized that Karachiites now have access to a high-quality beach destination without needing to travel abroad. He described the project as a significant milestone for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and a key step in modernizing the city’s infrastructure.

Wahab also announced plans for a second beach resort, which is expected to be developed in Ibrahim Hyderi or Malir. The goal is to ensure broader access to recreational spaces for Karachi’s citizens. The mayor outlined several other ongoing projects to improve the city’s livability, including cleaning major stormwater drains, beautifying key areas like II Chundrigar Road, and preserving historic landmarks.

The inauguration was attended by various local officials, including Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and City Council leaders. In a separate meeting, Mayor Wahab addressed concerns about illegal constructions on KMC-owned properties and directed the Land Department to take immediate action against encroachments.

Additionally, the Mayor raised concerns over Karachi’s exclusion from the allocation and utilization of Export Development Funds and urged the federal government to ensure the city receives its fair share due to its critical economic role.