NATIONAL

Karachi opens its first beach resort under public-private partnership

By News Desk
Pakistani residents cool off at Clifton beach during a heat wave in Karachi on May 21, 2018. - Residents of Pakistan's largest city Karachi were urged to seek shelter Monday as the temperature hit 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 Fahrenheit), sparking fears of widespread heatstroke during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned the sweltering heat would continue throughout the week, forecasting daytime temperatures of between 40-43 degrees. (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Karachi’s first-ever beach resort, the Cove Beach Resort, was inaugurated by Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday at Hawk’s Bay, offering a premium beach experience to city residents. Established under a public-private partnership model, the resort aims to provide world-class leisure facilities and has been completed in just six months.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mayor Wahab emphasized that Karachiites now have access to a high-quality beach destination without needing to travel abroad. He described the project as a significant milestone for the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and a key step in modernizing the city’s infrastructure.

Wahab also announced plans for a second beach resort, which is expected to be developed in Ibrahim Hyderi or Malir. The goal is to ensure broader access to recreational spaces for Karachi’s citizens. The mayor outlined several other ongoing projects to improve the city’s livability, including cleaning major stormwater drains, beautifying key areas like II Chundrigar Road, and preserving historic landmarks.

The inauguration was attended by various local officials, including Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad and City Council leaders. In a separate meeting, Mayor Wahab addressed concerns about illegal constructions on KMC-owned properties and directed the Land Department to take immediate action against encroachments.

Additionally, the Mayor raised concerns over Karachi’s exclusion from the allocation and utilization of Export Development Funds and urged the federal government to ensure the city receives its fair share due to its critical economic role.

Previous article
Arribada disappears from Pakistani shores, experts point to climate change and oil spill
Next article
Pakistan to recommend Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for de-escalation efforts
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PPP faces dilemma after ally’s admission of hybrid model

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), once a strong critic of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for aligning with the military, now finds itself...

Dar warns Israeli aggression threatens regional stability as Iran vows ‘devastating’ response

Pakistan condemns Amit Shah’s remarks on weaponising water under IWT

Sindh assembly debate highlights government achievements and opposition concerns

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.