Islamabad Court Grants Bail to Eight Chinese Nationals in Online Fraud Case

n Islamabad court has granted bail to eight Chinese nationals accused of involvement in an online fraud case. Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah of the Islamabad District and Sessions Courts accepted the post-arrest bail applications, requiring the accused to provide surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The case was filed by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) after a woman filed a complaint alleging she had been defrauded in an online scam. The eight individuals were charged under the cybercrime and financial fraud laws.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the court approved the bail applications and directed the accused to submit the necessary bonds.