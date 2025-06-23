Govt to Eliminate Electricity Meter Readers, Launch Self-Reading App for Consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved a plan to phase out meter readers across all power distribution companies (Discos), except for Karachi Electric. The move will introduce a new self-meter reading system, allowing consumers to count their own electricity units using a mobile app titled Apna Meter Apni Reading.

In a high-level meeting on June 17, 2025, the Prime Minister instructed the Power Division to develop the Power Smart Mobile App, which will be available in both national and regional languages for broader accessibility. The app will undergo a soft launch to resolve any technical glitches, with the government allocating Rs. 316 million for this initiative.

The Power Division has been given a month to finalize the plan for eliminating meter readers, with specific terms of reference for the Pakistan Electric Power Company (PITC) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) detailing their roles in planning, execution, and monitoring. The rollout will include several key applications, including Power Smart App, Apna Meter Apni Reading, CCMS+, and Lineman Mobile Solution, all of which will be thoroughly tested.

Additionally, the Prime Minister has directed that any administrative savings from removing meter readers be passed directly to consumers.