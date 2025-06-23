Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Create an account Create an account Welcome! Register for an account your email your username A password will be e-mailed to you. Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. NATIONAL June 23, 2025 Gold Rates In Pakistan Today – 23rd June 2025 By News Desk All Gold prices mentioned above are quoted by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail Previous articleEpaper_25-6-23 LHRNext articleGovt to Eliminate Electricity Meter Readers, Launch Self-Reading App for Consumers News Desk LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name: Please enter your name here Email: You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Website: Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ RELATED ARTICLES NATIONAL Islamabad Court Grants Bail to Eight Chinese Nationals in Online Fraud Case NATIONAL Govt to Eliminate Electricity Meter Readers, Launch Self-Reading App for Consumers NATIONAL GHQ attack case hearing adjourned again, rescheduled for June 26 NATIONAL PPP faces dilemma after ally’s admission of hybrid model NATIONAL Dar warns Israeli aggression threatens regional stability as Iran vows ‘devastating’ response NATIONAL Pakistan condemns Amit Shah’s remarks on weaponising water under IWT Must Read E-papers Epaper_25-6-23 KHI June 23, 2025 Epaper_25-6-23 ISB June 23, 2025 GHQ attack case hearing adjourned again, rescheduled for June 26 June 23, 2025 PPP faces dilemma after ally’s admission of hybrid model June 23, 2025