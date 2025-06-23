GHQ attack case hearing adjourned again, rescheduled for June 26

RAWALPINDI: The hearing for the high-profile General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case, part of the May 9 riots, has been postponed once again by the Anti-Terrorism Special Court. The trial, which has been delayed for over a month, will now resume on June 26.

No proceedings took place on Saturday as Judge Amjad Ali Shah was on leave. This latest delay comes despite efforts by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judges from across Punjab to expedite ongoing cases.

On Friday, under the supervision of Monitoring Judge Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, the ATC judges presented progress reports on all cases, including those related to the May 9 riots. Despite the directive to speed up the hearings, the GHQ attack case, along with several other related cases, was adjourned once more.