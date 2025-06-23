Dar warns Israeli aggression threatens regional stability as Iran vows ‘devastating’ response

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, at the 51st session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, condemned Israel’s recent aggression against Iran, calling it a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional stability. Dar emphasized the need for unity among Muslim nations to confront the growing challenges and urged the OIC to take a decisive role in addressing these crises.

Dar highlighted the ongoing genocide in Gaza, stressing the urgent need for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He condemned Israel’s actions and the tragic loss of thousands of Palestinian lives, including women and children. “The time has come for the Muslim Ummah to unite,” he said, calling for collective action to confront the rising dangers in the region.

Dar also raised concerns about India’s water policies, accusing New Delhi of weaponizing water against Pakistan and calling such actions equivalent to a declaration of war. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, urging its resolution in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who also spoke at the conference, criticized Western support for Israel, emphasizing the importance of solidarity in addressing Israel’s aggression. He reiterated Turkey’s readiness to facilitate peace talks between Iran and the United States to end the conflict. Erdogan further condemned Israel’s actions in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, and Iran, calling them a threat to regional peace.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian warned of a “more devastating” response if Israel’s attacks on Iranian targets continued. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would not halt its nuclear program despite Israeli pressure, asserting that the country’s right to pursue peaceful nuclear activities could not be taken away by force. Israel, in its ongoing aerial campaign, claimed it had delayed Iran’s nuclear progress by two years, but Iran remains resolute in defending its rights and sovereignty.