Tehran vows self-defence with ‘all force’ after US strikes three nuclear installations

— Trump says US carried out ‘very successful attack’ on Iran’s 3 nuclear sites

— IAEA says no increase in off-site radiation after US attack

— ICRC warned that the world ‘cannot absorb limitless war’

WASHINGTON: Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned a US military strike on its nuclear facilities, calling the action an unprecedented breach of international law and a grave violation of the UN Charter.

The statement comes in wake of US attack on Iran’s three main nuclear sites. President Donald Trump said and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the the U.S. strikes were committed in flagrant and unprecedented violation of the most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the international law.

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has vehemently condemned the brutal U.S. military aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, noting that the world should not forget it was the United States that started a dangerous war against the Islamic Republic.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) said in a statement early on Sunday that the United States has claimed responsibility for the strikes on nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

In reaction to the U.S. attacks, Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Sunday, categorically denouncing the savage military aggression.

The U.S. strikes were committed in flagrant and unprecedented violation of the most fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the international law, the statement read.

Earlier on June 13, the Israeli regime had started a war with Iran. The Israeli regime attacked residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister and nuclear negotiator, said that Israel and the US had repeatedly derailed diplomacy just as talks were underway.

“Last week, we were in negotiations with the US when Israel decided to blow up that diplomacy,” Araghchi posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This week, we held talks with the E3/EU when the US decided to blow up that diplomacy.”

He criticised Britain and the European Union for urging Iran to “return” to talks, saying Tehran never left the negotiating table.

“How can Iran return to something it never left, let alone blew up?” he added.

IAEA says no increase in off-site radiation after US attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that, as of now, there have been no reports of increased off-site radiation levels following the US strikes on Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz.

“Following attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran – including Fordow – the IAEA can confirm that no increase in off-site radiation levels has been reported as of this time,” the international nuclear energy agency said in a social media post.

“IAEA will provide further assessments on situation in Iran as more information becomes available.”

It is worth mentioning here that President Donald Trump said the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow.”

Trump added that “all planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors.”

Donald Trump’s announcement came just two days after he said he would decide “within two weeks” whether to join key ally Israel in attacking Iran.

Earlier on Saturday there were reports that US B-2 bombers — which carry so-called “bunker buster” bombs — were headed out of the United States.

Trump did not say what kind of US planes or munitions were involved.

Tehran had threatened reprisals on US forces in the Middle East if Trump attacked but the US president called for “peace.”

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” he said.

Statement from ICRC president

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned that the world “cannot absorb limitless war” amid escalating military operations in the Middle East, urging all parties to uphold international humanitarian law.

In a statement, the ICRC called for the protection of civilians and safe access for medical personnel and first responders, including those with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and Magen David Adom.

The organisation said it is scaling up operations in both Iran and Israel but stressed that humanitarian aid cannot replace the political will needed to pursue peace and safeguard human life.

Washington enters Iran conflict

US forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said in a televised speech late on June 21 and he warned Tehran it would face more devastating attacks if it does not agree to peace.

US forces struck Iran’s three main nuclear sites, President Donald Trump said and he warned Tehran it would face more attacks if it did not agree to peace.

After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump’s decision to join Israel’s military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.

“The strikes were a spectacular military success,” Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. “Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran’s future held “either peace or tragedy,” and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the US military. “If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

The US reached out to Iran diplomatically on Saturday to say the strikes are all the US plans and it does not aim for regime change, CBS News reported. Trump said US forces struck Iran’s three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. He told Fox News six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.

US B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. “A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” Trump posted. “Fordow is gone.”

Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of the B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be needed to strike Fordow, which is buried under a mountain south of Tehran. Given its fortification, it will likely be days, if not longer, before the impact of the strikes is known.

An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed that part of the Fordow site was attacked by “enemy airstrikes.” Hassan Abedini, deputy political head of Iran’s state broadcaster, said Iran had evacuated the three sites some time ago.

“The enriched uranium reserves had been transferred from the nuclear centres and there are no materials left there that, if targeted, would cause radiation and be harmful to our compatriots,” he told the channel. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his “bold decision”.

“History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime, the world’s most dangerous weapons,” Netanyahu said. The strikes came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries.

Israel launched the attacks on Iran saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities have been unsuccessful. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Saturday’s strikes a “dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security.”

In recent days, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have argued that Trump must receive permission from the US Congress before committing the US military to any combat against Iran.

Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi applauded the operation but cautioned that the US now faced “very serious choices ahead.”

One Republican lawmaker, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, simply said, “This is not constitutional.” Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said it was “absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment.”

Many in Trump’s MAGA movement have opposed US entanglement in foreign military operations. Trump ally Steve Bannon said on his War Room podcast that the president’s address was probably not what a lot of MAGA supporters wanted to hear, and he called on Trump to offer a “deeper explanation” for why US involvement was necessary.

Trump-aligned commentator Charlie Kirk posted on X: “America stands with President Trump.”

Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons, which it neither confirms nor denies.

At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks, Iranian state-run Nour News said, citing the health ministry.