President reaffirms commitment to strengthen democracy under BB Shaheed’s vision

President Zardari pays tribute to BB’s vision for democracy, national services, and great sacrifices on her 72nd birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reiterated the resolve to further strengthen democracy by seeking guidance from the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“By adhering to Shaheed Bibi’s principles, we would ensure the protection of every citizen’s fundamental rights as the ideology of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto remained a beacon of light for the establishment of a just and democratic society,” President Zardari stated in a message on the 72nd birth anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The president paid glowing tribute to her vision for democracy, national services, and great sacrifices.

“Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried out an unforgettable struggle for democracy, human dignity, and women’s rights.

She resisted dictatorship with courage and steadfastness,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

He said Shaheed Mohtarma led the movements for the restoration of democracy in the country as she firmly believed in the rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

“The sacrifices, vision, and commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to the people are the collective legacy of the Pakistan People’s Party,” he added.

The president said Shaheed Bibi remained a champion of women’s social and economic empowerment, adding she was the voice of the underprivileged and minorities, and aspired for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

President launches ‘Benazir Hunarmand Programme’

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari formally launched the Benazir Hunarmand Programme at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the President underscored the importance of education and skill development, stating that every household should be equipped with the tools of learning and education.

He said that BISP was based on the philosophy of Zulfikar Bhutto Shaheed whose legacy was carried forward by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who believed in inclusive prosperity and education for all. “We are determined to realize her vision for the uplift of marginalized segments of society,” the President said. First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was also present at the launch of the programme.

Highlighting the importance of the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, President Zardari noted that skills development was crucial not only for national progress but also for preparing a skilled workforce to meet the growing demand in international markets. “We should equip our youth with modern technical skills needed globally,” he remarked.

He particularly stressed the significance of the nursing profession, calling it one of the most sought-after fields internationally, and urged that special priority should be given to training in this area.

He reiterated his resolve to ensure that the youth of Pakistan are provided with the skills, education, and opportunities necessary to build a prosperous country.

The President said June 21 was an important day for Pakistan People’s Party as it was the birthday of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.“It is also a day of sorrow as we lost Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto who guided us with her wisdom and farsightedness,” he added.

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Senator Rubina Khalid said Benazir Income Support (BISP), since its inception 17 years ago, had become the largest social protection programme. Under the programme, women were declared head of the household and received financial help for their 10 million families, she added.