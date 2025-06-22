Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm support for Iran sovereignty, its right to self-defence

DPM Dar, President Erdogan strongly condemn continued Israeli attacks in blatant violation of int’l law

Urge international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the region

Agree to further ‘deepen and diversify’ the longstanding ‘brotherly cooperation’ between two countries

There is no Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni or Iranian problem, but there is clearly an Israeli problem: Fidan

ISTANBUL: Pakistan and Turkiye on Saturday reaffirmed their commitment to further “deepen and diversify” the longstanding “brotherly cooperation” between the two countries, reiterating support for Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and its right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

The resolve was reaffirmed during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Saturday on the sidelines of 51st Session of OIC CFM.

FM Dar was accompanied by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

During a meeting, the two leaders agreed to continue diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, urging the international community to play its part in restoring peace and stability in the region.

The leaders expressed strong condemnation of the continued Israeli attacks in blatant violation of fundamental principles of international law.

Both leaders reiterated their support for Iran’s sovereignty and its right to self-defence under the UN charter.

Both sides emphasized the urgency of galvanizing efforts to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

The deputy prime minister conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to President Erdogan and underscored the profound importance that Pakistan accorded to its enduring bilateral relations with Türkiye.

Both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and diversify the longstanding brotherly cooperation between the two countries.

DPM Dar also congratulated President Erdogan on the Award conferred by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum in recognition of his leadership as well as the successful holding of the OIC CFM session.

Israel leading the Middle East towards ‘total disaster’

Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan accused Israel of leading the Middle East towards “total disaster” by attacking Iran on June 13.

“Israel is now leading the region to the brink of total disaster by attacking Iran, our neighbour,” he told a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul. “There is no Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni or Iranian problem, but there is clearly an Israeli problem,” Fidan said.

He called for an end to the “unlimited aggression” against Iran, adding, “We must prevent the situation from deteriorating into a spiral of violence that would further jeopardize regional and global security.”

Pakistan and Kazakhstan agree to boost trade and business ties

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to enhance cooperation.

The agreement was at a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu on the sidelines of OIC Conference of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the present momentum of strong bilateral relations.