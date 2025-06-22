NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns US attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday condemned the US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities which followed the series of attacks by Israel.

“We are gravely concerned at the possible further escalation of tensions in the region. We
reiterate that these attacks violate all norms of international law and that Iran has the
legitimate right to defend itself under the UN Charter,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The unprecedented escalation of tension and violence, owing to ongoing aggression against Iran was deeply disturbing.

Any further escalation of tensions would have severely damaging implications for the region and beyond, it was added.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan emphasised the imperative need to respect civilian lives and properties and immediately bring the conflict to end.

“All parties must adhere to international law, particularly International Humanitarian Law,” it was asserted.

