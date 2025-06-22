FM Dar reiterates Pakistan’s demand for end to Israel’s ‘genocidal campaign’ in Gaza

ISTANBUL/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for an end to “Israel’s genocidal campaign” in the enclave.

“Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians continues unabated, with over 55,000 Palestinians—mainly women and children—martyred and an even larger number injured in Gaza alone,” Dar lamented while addressing the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, hosted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“Millions remain displaced, and entire communities and neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Life-saving and humanitarian aid is being deliberately denied, along with [the] targeting of humanitarian workers.”

Statement of the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, at the 51st Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. pic.twitter.com/VhQKY7GYxb — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 21, 2025

Dar noted that Pakistan co-sponsored a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza earlier this month, which was vetoed.

“We demand an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, along with unfettered humanitarian access and accountability for Israeli war crimes,” the foreign minister demanded.

“Lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved without allowing Palestinians their inalienable right to self-determination … for a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.”

Earlier, in a meeting with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 51st Session of OIC CFM, emphasized the urgency of galvanizing efforts to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.