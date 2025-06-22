NATIONAL

FM Dar reiterates Pakistan’s demand for end to Israel’s ‘genocidal campaign’ in Gaza

By Staff Report

ISTANBUL/ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza, calling for an end to “Israel’s genocidal campaign” in the enclave.

“Israel’s genocidal campaign against the Palestinians continues unabated, with over 55,000 Palestinians—mainly women and children—martyred and an even larger number injured in Gaza alone,” Dar lamented while addressing the Council of Foreign Ministers meeting, hosted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“Millions remain displaced, and entire communities and neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble. Life-saving and humanitarian aid is being deliberately denied, along with [the] targeting of humanitarian workers.”

Dar noted that Pakistan co-sponsored a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza earlier this month, which was vetoed.

“We demand an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, along with unfettered humanitarian access and accountability for Israeli war crimes,” the foreign minister demanded.

“Lasting peace in the region cannot be achieved without allowing Palestinians their inalienable right to self-determination … for a viable, secure, contiguous, and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif (Jerusalem) as its capital.”

Earlier, in a meeting with Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of 51st Session of OIC CFM, emphasized the urgency of galvanizing efforts to bring an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

Previous article
Pakistan, Turkiye reaffirm support for Iran sovereignty, its right to self-defence
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC puts off review hearing of reserved seats case, new date...

Postponement comes as Justice Mandokhail of 11-member bench travels to Quetta due to the demise of his mother ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan...

Turkiye’s Erdogan warns OIC against ‘new Sykes-Picot order’ in Middle East

America’s Immigration Dilemma: Law, Accountability, and the Crisis Within

Triple alliance

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.