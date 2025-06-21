Femicide in Pakistan

In 2020, while pursuing my studies at Notre Dame, I encountered women from across Latin America— particularly Mexico— whose stories would haunt me long after. They spoke of sisters, daughters, and friends lost to the epidemic of femicide: women murdered simply for being women. These weren’t isolated incidents, but a pattern of brutality woven into the social fabric of their countries. At the time, I feared Pakistan was heading in the same direction. Sadly, that fear is now our reality.

What Is Femicide?: Femicide, simply put, is the gender-based killing of women and girls. It is a term that emerged from feminist movements in Latin America, especially Mexico, to distinguish the murder of women where misogyny, power, and patriarchy are the root causes. Unlike general homicide, femicide is not only about the act of killing— it is about the reason: because the victim was a woman who stepped out of line, rejected a man, demanded autonomy, or simply existed in a space she “wasn’t supposed to.”

Types of femicide include domestic violence killings, so-called “honour” killings, dowry-related murders, and public executions of women for exercising agency, whether online or offline.

The Warning Signs: Lessons from Mexico: Mexico has one of the highest rates of femicide in the world. According to government data, approximately 10 women are killed every day. These killings often go unpunished— over 90 percent of femicide cases end in impunity. The country’s epidemic is not just a crime problem; it is a cultural and structural failure.

In May 2025, 23-year-old Mexican TikTok influencer Valeria Márquez was shot and killed during a livestream at her beauty salon. Valeria had received online threats, and local reports indicated she had turned down the advances of a man linked to criminal networks. Her killing was not just another murder— it was a public execution. It was designed to punish, to send a message to

other women: stay quiet, stay hidden, or else.

Her death went viral. But like so many before her, the outcry faded and justice remained elusive.

The Pakistani Parallel: In Islamabad, just a few weeks ago, Sana Yousaf, a 17-year-old TikToker and cultural influencer, was shot dead in her home— on her birthday— allegedly by a man she had repeatedly rejected. Sana was known for her love of Chitrali culture and her advocacy for girls’ education. Her killer, according to reports, had harassed her for months. Her rejection was met with a bullet.

This is not an isolated incident. From Noor Mukadam, brutally murdered by a male friend in 2021 in the heart of Islamabad, to thousands of unnamed women silenced in the name of “honour” each year, Pakistan is now experiencing the kind of gendered violence that once seemed confined to other geographies. The word femicide is no longer foreign. Pakistani academics, lawyers, and journalists have increasingly adopted the term since around 2021, marking a turning point in how we frame and understand gender-based killings.

The Reasons Behind Femicide

Femicide doesn’t emerge from a vacuum. It is the deadly outcome of layers of systemic, societal, and cultural failures. Common drivers include:

Patriarchal control: Women are seen as property— of fathers, brothers, husbands, or society itself.

Rejection of male entitlement: Many femicides are committed after a woman dares to say “no.”

Perceived dishonour: Women killed for choosing their own partners, wearing certain clothes, or speaking out.

Online harassment turned violent: As more women take to digital spaces, the threats become more real.

Impunity: Weak enforcement and loopholes in the law embolden perpetrators. All of these conditions exist in Pakistan today.

Why Pakistan Must Pay Attention— Now

For decades, we treated “honour killings” as cultural aberrations, rather than symptoms of structural misogyny. We offered excuses— “rural values,” “family disputes,” “loss of control.” But femicide demands clarity. These are not private tragedies; they are public crimes. And they are rising.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, over 1000 women are killed each year in the name of honour. But many cases go unreported, or are manipulated in police records to appear as suicides or accidents. Even when families file cases, loopholes— like forgiveness provisions— allow killers to walk free.

What Pakistan Must Learn from Mexico

Mexico, for all its failures, also offers a blueprint. Civil society in Latin America has responded to femicide with mass mobilization: movements like Ni Una Menos (“Not One Less”) have captured global attention. These movements centre victims’ stories, demand legal reform, and challenge the societal narratives that justify violence. Pakistan needs the same energy and clarity.

What Needs to Be Done

Legally Define Femicide

Pakistan must formally adopt the term “femicide” in its penal code, distinguishing it from ordinary homicide and codifying gender-based intent as an aggravating factor.

Close the Legal Loopholes

Abolish provisions that allow family members to “forgive” murderers. Honor cannot be used as a defense. Justice must be non-negotiable.

Create a National Femicide Observatory

Track and publish gender-based killings with disaggregated data. Mexico’s observatories have exposed patterns and helped target policies.

Strengthen Investigative Units

Specialized police and prosecution units trained in gender-based violence must handle femicide cases. Victim-blaming, delays, and police apathy must end.

Fund Women’s Shelters and Helplines

Survivors need safe escape routes. Pakistan has a few underfunded shelters—these must be expanded and made accessible nationwide.

Public Awareness and Education

Launch aggressive public campaigns to challenge toxic masculinity and redefine honour. Schools must teach consent, gender respect, and digital safety.

Support Victims’ Families

Legal aid, compensation, and psychological support must be provided to families fighting for justice.

Engage Men as Allies

Violence against women is not a women’s issue alone. Men must be part of the solution— as advocates, educators, and whistleblowers.

Not One More

Every killing of a woman because she dared to live freely, love openly, or say no is an indictment of the state. Femicide is not an imported concept—it is a mirror we’ve avoided for too long. If Pakistan does not act now, we are not just witnessing tragedy— we are complicit in it.

Let us raise our voices before silence becomes the norm. Let Sana Yousaf and Valeria Márquez not be remembered as hashtags, but as the wake-up calls we finally heeded. Not one more. Ni Una Menos.