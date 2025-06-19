NATIONAL

Vehari locality submerged in sewage for six months as drainage repair work halts midway

By News Desk
In this photograph taken on April 26, 2023, a man looks for recyclable materials as he walks over a floating barrier stopping waste coming from a sewage canal leading to the Yamuna River in New Delhi. - Out of the 72 billion litres of sewage currently generated in Indian urban centres every day, 45 billion litres -- equal to 18,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools -- isn't treated, according to government figures for 2020-21. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP) / TO GO WITH: India-population-environment-sewage, FOCUS by Simon STURDEE (Photo by ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

VEHARI: Residents of W-Block in Peoples Colony, Vehari, have been enduring unsanitary conditions for the past six months due to a broken drainage system and overflowing sewage. The crisis has left the community in distress, with no substantial relief from local authorities.

The Municipal Committee Vehari has been accused of negligence, turning the area into a hazardous zone. While repair work was initially started, the contractor abandoned the project halfway, leaving dangerous open trenches that have caused injuries, especially among children.

The residents are forced to live amidst a stench, mud, and disease-ridden conditions. Despite numerous complaints to the municipal committee, both written and verbal, no effective action has been taken. Temporary solutions have been insufficient, and some have alleged favoritism influencing the responses.

Elderly individuals heading to mosques have to wade through filthy water, and daily life for the community has been disrupted. Educational activities, children’s play, and the mobility of women have all been negatively impacted by the ongoing crisis.

The affected community has appealed to higher authorities to intervene immediately, repair the drainage system, reconstruct the streets, and address the looming health hazards.

