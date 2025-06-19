NATIONAL

Tarbela Dam water levels drop to critically low levels, threatening power generation

By News Desk

HARIPUR: Water levels in the Tarbela Dam have fallen to dangerously low levels, raising concerns about electricity generation due to a lack of rainfall. As of now, the water level stands at 1,450.85 feet, only 48 feet above the dead level of 1,402 feet.

The dam is experiencing a continuous decline in water inflow due to the ongoing dry spell, with the inflow recorded at 177,400 cusecs and the outflow at 151,800 cusecs. Despite all 17 power generation units being operational, the dam is currently producing just 1,413 megawatts of electricity, significantly below its total generation capacity of 4,888 megawatts.

With the full storage capacity of Tarbela Dam at 1,550 feet, the current water level is nearly 100 feet below this mark. Experts and officials from the Ministry of Energy have warned that without a change in weather conditions and rainfall, the water levels could continue to decline, further affecting both irrigation and power generation.

