Sindh assembly debates 2025-26 provincial budget

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday saw a heated debate as lawmakers discussed the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2025-26. The session, presided over by Deputy Speaker Naveed Anthony, witnessed 29 Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) taking part, bringing the total number of participants over three days to 84, with more expected to contribute on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Syed Zulfikar Shah opened the debate by highlighting the achievements of the Culture and Tourism Department. These included ongoing projects on Gorakh Hill, training programs for emerging artists, and the digitalisation of the Sindhi language. Shah also mentioned plans to create a dedicated colony for writers and poets.

PPP MPA Mehmood Alam Jamoot praised Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for presenting a “pro-people” budget. He also called for the introduction of a boat ambulance service for fishermen. In defense of the budget, PPP’s Qasim Siraj Soomro emphasized the government’s commitment to development, pointing to progress in areas such as 56 small dams in Thar, new schools, and reverse osmosis (RO) plants.

However, the opposition strongly criticized the government, accusing it of neglecting Karachi and failing to deliver basic services. MQM’s Farhan Ansari expressed concerns about the lack of electricity, water, and road infrastructure in his Gulshan-e-Iqbal constituency.