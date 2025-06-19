Rawalpindi man kills sister in ‘honour’ killing

RAWALPINDI: Two separate incidents of violence claimed the lives of two individuals in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a woman named Zehrish Bibi was murdered in the name of honour. Police reported that Zehrish was shot dead after being subjected to violence inside her home in the Dhok Irfan Ali area. The assailants, identified as her brother, Nafees Akhtar, and brother-in-law, Naveed Kiyani, allegedly conspired to kill her due to disapproval of her interactions with others. Police discovered her lifeless body on a sofa inside the house after hearing gunshots and shouting during a routine patrol. Zehrish leaves behind her husband, Faisal Mehmood, who works as a tandoor operator, and two young children. The police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

In another unrelated incident, four suspects fatally stabbed taxi driver Mazhar Hussain in a bazaar over an old dispute. The attackers, who fled the scene after the crime, were identified by police, with one suspect named as Ilyas. A murder case has been registered based on the complaint of Hussain’s sister, Saghira Bibi.