LHC seeks proposals for relocating Tollinton Market to address environmental concerns

LAHORE: Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has called for proposals regarding the relocation of animals from the Tollinton Market, a move aimed at improving the environment, controlling smog, and protecting groundwater.

The court was hearing petitions related to environmental pollution and smog control. Amicus curiae Izat Fatima suggested that officials visit the market regularly to assess the situation, to which Justice Karim responded that the relocation of the market was under consideration.

Justice Karim emphasized the intention to make Tollinton Market a model for other markets, with the potential for a broader impact across cities. He also directed the president of the Tollinton Market association to meet with members of the Judicial Water and Environment Commission for further discussions on the issue.