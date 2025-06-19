Khyber Pakhtunkhwa increases fines for traffic violations under new measures

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced significant increases in traffic fines as part of the 2025-26 Finance Bill. The new regulations target a variety of traffic offenses, with a focus on three-wheelers and underage drivers.

For the first time, three-wheeled vehicles such as rickshaws and loaders have their own dedicated category in the budget, with fines ranging from Rs200 to Rs10,000 depending on the violation. A penalty of Rs5,000 has been introduced for violations of route permits for three-wheelers, which will double for repeat offenders.

In an effort to combat fraudulent driving licenses, the government has proposed fines between Rs5,000 and Rs10,000 for individuals caught driving with fake documents.

Underage driving penalties have also been raised, with fines for motorcycle riders under 18 increasing from Rs1,000 to Rs3,000. Small car drivers under 18 will face fines of Rs5,000, up from the previous Rs2,000.

Officials stated that these measures are designed to enhance road safety and improve discipline across the province.