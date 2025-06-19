Family demands justice after man dies in swing accident at Shimla Hill

ABBOTTABAD: Raja Rafaqat Kayani, a father of two, tragically died after falling from a swing at Shimla Hill, under the administration of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA). He was laid to rest on Tuesday, as his family mourned the heartbreaking loss.

Kayani, who worked for a private company, had visited Shimla Hill for goods recovery. At the insistence of his friends, he sat on the swing, but shortly after, he fell and suffered a fatal head injury. The tragic incident quickly spread through the community, casting a pall of grief.

In response, the City SHO visited the victim’s home promptly. The family has demanded a thorough investigation into whether a technical fault or negligence on the part of the swing’s management contributed to the fatal accident. The City Mayor has ordered the swing to be sealed and a formal inquiry to be initiated.