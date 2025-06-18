Taylor Swift Addresses Reports of Secret Marriage to Travis Kelce Following Wedding Invite Mix-Up

Taylor Swift has broken her silence amid reports suggesting she secretly married Travis Kelce after a wedding invite sparked speculation. During a visit to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida, on June 13, Taylor addressed the rumors when a young fan asked why she was in town. “My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing,” she replied, confirming her relationship with the NFL star.

Earlier in June, Taylor and Travis attended his cousin’s wedding in Nashville, where they were seen looking affectionate. However, they missed another wedding, that of Chicago Bears’ player Cole Kmet and his wife, Emily Jarosz. A wedding planner’s post, featuring a name card reading “Taylor and Travis Kelce,” caused a stir, with some interpreting it as a hint that the couple had tied the knot.

Despite the speculation, Taylor, who is taking a break after her extensive tour, has remained focused on her personal and philanthropic commitments. In Florida, she wore a $2,250 sage green linen dress and tan Louis Vuitton sandals while visiting with patients. One family shared a picture of their son meeting the star, while the hospital’s chief of surgery praised Taylor’s kindness, calling her “one of the kindest human beings” she had met.



Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis have kept their relationship mostly private, with their recent trip to Tennessee to attend a wedding showing a more relaxed side of their relationship, away from the public eye.

