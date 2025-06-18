Readying for reprisals

Contrary to what some may believe, the war with India is not over yet. The actual war often begins when the headlines have faded into obscurity and the collective consciousness have been lulled into a false sense of security. It is precisely at such a juncture that we currently stand.

It is an established reality acknowledged by the world that Pakistan has shattered India’s hubris. If we harbour the rather naive belief that India will silently lick its wounds and move on, we are gravely mistaken. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an extremist platform, thrives on jingoistic posturing.

Following the recent humiliation, the Indian government faces mounting political, religious and psychological pressures, with demands for swift retribution intensifying by the day. The state apparatus, along with its controlled media machinery, is diligently orchestrating public fervour for a renewed conflict. This is no random occurrence; it is a devised stratagem.

Having suffered ignominy in direct confrontation, India may now opt for unconventional modes of warfare, including cyber warfare, escalation in Balochistan, clandestine lobbying to undermine Pakistan’s economic interests and creating diplomatic hurdles.

Hence, must we not now emerge from the euphoria of our victory and formulate a coherent, sustainable and forward-thinking national strategy? India is, and has always been, our perpetual adversary. It will never desist from its ignoble and insidious machinations.

If we are to preserve and consolidate the recent victory against India, the state of Pakistan must undertake a thorough recalibration of its strategic posturing.

If we are serious about making Pakistan impregnable in the years ahead, we must act with due pragmatism in both our internal and external affairs. However, none of what we might plan and do will bear fruit till we attain true economic resilience. A corruption-free environment is, therefore, of paramount importance.

Besides, the youth must be empowered, not through hollow rhetoric, but through a deliberate, strategic nurturing of talents. We must unlock the latent potential of our restless, ingenious and industrious youth, and turn it into a true strategic asset. Degrees alone will not suffice. We must impart creative problem-solving skills, practical training, and entrepreneurial mindsets.

We won the war that was imposed on us. Now we must wage a war of our own — not merely for the immediate future, but for our enduring survival as a sovereign nation. It is a war worth fighting — and winning.

COL (RETD) SAEED JANJUA

ISLAMABAD