Karachi endures another hot and humid day; light rain expected tomorrow

KARACHI: The city experienced intense heat on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring to 39.9°C at the official weather station due to a stalled sea breeze. The conditions were further aggravated by 53% humidity, with some areas reporting even higher temperatures — 40.7°C at Jinnah Terminal and 40.5°C in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) anticipates that the sea breeze will resume on Wednesday, offering some relief from the extreme heat. Starting Thursday, light rain showers and drizzle are expected in the morning and nighttime, driven by low-level cloud cover from the Arabian Sea.

The PMD’s Early Warning Centre indicated that a humid air mass is prevailing over eastern Sindh, contributing to the discomfort. While Karachi will experience stronger-than-usual winds over the next two days, the rest of the province is expected to remain hot and dry.

Anjum Nazeer Zaigham from the PMD explained that the current heatwave is due to a low-pressure system over Indian Gujarat, which has disrupted the normal sea breeze patterns, causing temperatures to rise sharply in Karachi. On Tuesday, the temperature had already exceeded 39°C by 11 am. However, with the return of sea breezes in the evening, light rain showers and drizzle are expected to provide some relief on Thursday.