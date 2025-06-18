JI criticizes government’s false narrative of progress

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly criticized both the federal and provincial governments, accusing them of misleading the public with a false narrative of progress. He pointed out that 44% of the population lives below the poverty line, while the ruling elite continues to project an image of prosperity through expensive media campaigns.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday at the party headquarters in Mansoora, Naeem called the newly announced national budget “anti-people.” He condemned the government’s heavy taxation on citizens and claimed that little relief had been provided. He argued that if the petroleum levy were abolished, petrol prices could be reduced by 40%.

The JI leader also slammed the government’s lavish spending and luxurious lifestyles, stressing that such practices must end for the country to experience real development. He criticized the low allocation of funds for the education sector, suggesting that the privatization of public schools showed a lack of genuine commitment to improving education. Additionally, he criticized the political dynamics across provinces, describing the political leadership as engaged in a “scripted political wrestling match” with familial ties at the center, in Punjab, and in Sindh.