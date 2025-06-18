Jennifer Lopez Spotted In Public For First Time After Jennifer Garner Comments On Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, showing off a chic athleisure look just one day after Jennifer Garner shared a touching Father’s Day tribute to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Lopez, 55, appeared unbothered and radiant as she stepped outside her studio wearing a casual yet stylish gray ensemble.

Her outfit consisted of high-waisted leggings and a plunging tank top, topped with a striped button-down shirt tied at the waist. The look was completed with a black bralette underneath, lightly tinted aviator sunglasses, and bold gold hoop earrings. Lopez added an unexpected touch with Nike x Off-White Air Presto sneakers, elevating the simple outfit into something effortlessly cool.

With her signature honey-toned hair styled down the middle and glamorous makeup, Lopez ran errands in LA while radiating confidence. Her appearance comes amid her continued focus on her career, with upcoming film projects and her Las Vegas residency on the horizon.

This sighting follows a sentimental post from Jennifer Garner, who shared a Father’s Day tribute on Instagram Stories. Garner, 53, posted a picture of a sleeping newborn resting on Affleck’s chest, captioning it, “Happy Father’s Day to 3 people’s favorite landing spot.” The post highlighted the bond between Affleck and his children, Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck continue to navigate the final stages of their joint chapter following their divorce in January 2025. A source revealed that Affleck is eager to sell their Beverly Hills mansion, which has struggled to find a buyer even after a price reduction of $8 million from its original purchase price of $60.8 million.