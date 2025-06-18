Heat and power outages worsen health crisis for chronic patients in Karachi

KARACHI: The ongoing hot and humid weather, combined with prolonged power outages, is significantly affecting patients with chronic illnesses in Karachi. Doctors at Civil Hospital report a surge in emergency admissions, particularly among heart patients, diabetics, individuals with high blood pressure, and epilepsy sufferers.

Dr. Imran Sarwar, Emergency In-charge at the Civil Hospital, shared that nearly 40% of emergency patients are those already managing chronic conditions. “The extreme heat and continuous load shedding are rapidly worsening their health,” he said. The heat and humidity are exacerbating dehydration, leading to electrolyte imbalances that cause spikes in blood sugar and blood pressure levels. Epilepsy patients, in particular, are arriving with seizures and require immediate medical attention.

Dr. Sarwar emphasized that chronically ill patients need to be kept under observation for up to 24 hours, adding further strain on the emergency department. “While healthy individuals might not feel the full impact, those with pre-existing conditions are especially vulnerable,” he noted.

He advised vulnerable groups to avoid unnecessary exposure to heat, consume hydrating foods like milk, yogurt, watermelon, and cucumber, and always carry a water bottle when going outdoors. He specifically cautioned diabetic patients against sugary fruits and packaged juices, suggesting apples as a safer alternative.

Dr. Sarwar called on authorities to take urgent action to address the impact of heat and power shortages on vulnerable patients, as the city’s healthcare system struggles to cope with the increasing number of cases.