CM calls for preservation of Indus delta to ensure environmental justice

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of protecting water resources on Tuesday, marking “World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.” He stressed that water is vital for life and preserving natural resources is a collective responsibility.

In his message, CM Shah highlighted the significance of raising awareness about desertification, drought, and their environmental impact. He outlined the provincial government’s efforts through projects like tree plantation, rainwater harvesting, and modern water management systems to prevent land from becoming desertified. He further warned that the lack of water reaching the sea from the Indus River could lead to the destruction of the coastal belt.

The chief minister reiterated the necessity of maintaining the natural flow of the Indus River to sustain the Indus Delta, recognizing lower riparian rights as an essential aspect of global environmental justice. He called for ensuring that the Indus delta has adequate access to water, which he described as a fundamental demand of environmental justice to safeguard the land, environment, and life.