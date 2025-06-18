Artificial intelligence (AI) is the buzzword right now. General questions are answered by AI with reasonable accuracy, but if they involve Pakistan and India, the bias is in favour of the latter. On the recent military standoff between the two countries, I asked Meta AI some questions, and the answers were totally false and heavily biased in India’s favour.

When told that the system was in favour of India over Pakistan, Meta AI responded: “I am here to provide information and help with your questions. My responses are based on available data and knowledge. If you have specific concerns or questions, I will do my best to address them.”

The volume of India-sourced available data is 20 times more than that from Pakistan. The code writers are Indians who obviously have a slant towards India. A computer will only give the answer it is programmed to give. Only human intelligence overrides it. While researching on political issues, one gets answers in line with what the programmer, not the programme, thinks. AI should never be relied upon blindly for things that matter.

IQBAL M NAZAR

KARACHI