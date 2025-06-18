Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Spotted Walking Dogs with Brother Maddox Amid Engagement Rumors

Zahara Jolie, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen enjoying a sunny day in Los Angeles earlier this week. The 20-year-old was photographed with her brother Maddox as they took their large dogs on a walk near Griffith Park, gearing up for a short hike.

Zahara, dressed casually in a black t-shirt, jean shorts, white sneakers, and a green “Spelman” cap, carried a large brown dog on a red leash. She accessorized with a brown leather purse. Maddox, on the other hand, sported a green jacket, khaki pants, black sneakers, and a backwards black cap.

The outing comes shortly after engagement rumors swirled around Zahara. These rumors were fueled by a recent appearance where she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger during a date in West Hollywood. Zahara and her date, Elijah Cooper, a Morehouse College student and actor, were photographed leaving Craig’s, a popular celebrity hotspot, in a discreet exit to avoid the paparazzi.

While Zahara’s relationship status remains unclear, she is currently spending her summer in Los Angeles and is a full-time student at Spelman College, where she also became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority in 2023.