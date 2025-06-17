Rs200 Prize Bond Winners For June 2025 Announced

The winners of the Rs 200 prize bond draw for June 2025 were announced on Monday by the National Savings Centre at its Quetta office.

The first prize was awarded to bond number 774331, with the lucky winner receiving Rs 750,000. The second prize was distributed among five bond numbers: 976082, 978550, 464840, 265610, and 097127, with each of these winners receiving Rs 250,000. Third prize winners, numbering in the thousands, will receive Rs 1,250 each.

Prize bonds remain a popular savings option for many Pakistanis, offering a government-backed and secure way to preserve capital. Managed by the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in partnership with the central bank, the scheme has been running since the 1960s, providing citizens with a hedge against inflation and currency devaluation, as well as the chance to win substantial prizes.

Available in denominations ranging from Rs100 to Rs40,000, the prize bond system offers flexibility for individuals based on their investment capacities.

Winners can claim their prize money at designated banks or National Savings offices. Prize money is subject to tax, with income tax filers facing a 15% deduction, while non-filers will be taxed at a higher rate of 35%.