PM, President Erdogan discuss Israeli attack on Iran as Pakistan confirms OIC participation

OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers scheduled to take place in Istanbul on June 21-22

Both leaders discuss deeply worrying situation in the region in the wake of Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Iran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held telephonic talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and assured Pakistan’s participation in the upcoming OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting scheduled to be held in Istanbul on June 21-22.

Both the leaders expressed deep concern over Israel’s recent attack on Iran and pledged to coordinate peace efforts.

The telephone call comes as the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) prepares to convene in Türkiye on June 21–22 at a volatile moment for the bloc, with two of its member states—Pakistan and Iran—having faced military confrontations.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye this evening,” said a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office after the call. “During their most warm and cordial conversation, both leaders discussed the deeply worrying situation in the region in the wake of Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Iran.”

“The Prime Minister said that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role for peace, both as a member of the UN Security Council and in other forums such as the OIC,” the statement added. “In this regard, the Prime Minister said that Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar would represent Pakistan at the upcoming OIC CFM meeting in Istanbul,” it added.

Both leaders condemned Israel’s strikes, saying they violated Iran’s sovereignty and defied international law.

They also voiced solidarity with Palestine amid what they described as Israel’s “brazen military aggression,” which they said had continued “with complete impunity.”

The two leaders emphasized the international community and the United Nations must act collectively and urge Israel to immediately end its “aggressive posturing and illegal actions” against Iran, Palestine, and other countries in the region.