Pakistan stands in ‘complete solidarity’ with Iran amid conflict with Israel: PM

PM Shehbaz urges international community and UN to take ‘immediate and credible steps’ against Israeli aggression

Iran has the right to self-defence as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter: PM

President Pezeshkian thanks the premier of Pakistan for their support, saying this is a ‘reflection of the close and brotherly relations between two countries’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday, while strongly condemning Israeli attacks against Iran, reaffirmed that Pakistan “stood resolutely in solidarity” with the brotherly people and the government of Iran in the face of Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

According to PTV News, the PM spoke over the phone to Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, informing him that Pakistan stands in complete solidarity with the “brotherly people of Iran against Israel’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression.”

وزیراعظم محمد شہبازشریف نے آج شام اسلامی جمہوریہ ایران کے صدر ڈاکٹر مسعود پیزشکیان سے ٹیلی فون پر بات چیت کی۔ وزیر اعظم نے کہا کہ پاکستان، اسرائیل کی بلا اشتعال اور بلاجواز جارحیت پر، حکومت ایران اور برادر عوام کے ساتھ مکمل یکجہتی میں کھڑا ہے۔ انہوں نے ایران کے خلاف اسرائیلی

“Israeli airstrikes violated its sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and were in complete defiance of the UN Charter and international law,” he stated, asserting that Iran had the right to self-defense as provided under Article 51 of the UN Charter, he added.

The telephonic conversations come amid intense missile exchange between Iran and Israel a day after nearly 80 people, including top army officers and scientists, were killed while civilians were among over 300 wounded in Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites and private residences.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), 200 fighter jets were used in the attack on Iranian nuclear installations.

There were reports of new Israeli strikes in Iran earlier on Saturday as Tel Aviv warned, “Tehran will burn,” after the Islamic Republic continued its barrage of overnight missiles in response to the Israeli onslaught on its nuclear facilities that killed its top generals.

The prime minister condemned Israel’s provocations and adventurism, calling them a serious threat to regional and global peace and stability,” said a statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). “He also strongly condemned Israel’s unabated acts of brutal genocide against the brave Palestinians.”

According to PTV News, PM Shehbaz urged the international community and the UN to take “immediate and credible steps” against Israeli aggression, stating that Pakistan is fully committed to promoting peace in the region.

Pezeshkian thanked the PM for Pakistan’s support, saying that this was a “reflection of the close and brotherly relations between the two countries.”

The Iranian president apprised PM Shehbaz of Iran’s perspective on the crisis with Israel and urged the international community, especially Islamic countries, to work together to confront these threats. The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact, PTV News reported.

‘Cannot afford Iraq 2.0 or WWIII’: Bilawal

While addressing a press conference in Brussels, Bilawal said, “We certainly do not want a war on this border (with Iran). Pakistan has condemned the strikes that took place over the last couple of days on our neighboring country.

“We will continue to advocate for peace on all our borders. Be it with Afghanistan, be it with Iran, be it with India. We absolutely cannot afford this conflict in Iran to turn into Iraq 2.0 or World War III.”

He said that it had become “far too easy to have a war every month” and added that war had become the “default setting” that “whenever there is a conflict or dispute, to launch into a full-scale war.”

Bilawal called on the international community to “immediately impose a ceasefire in this Iranian conflict with occupying forces in Palestine”.

“We cannot have perpetual war. It serves none of our interests,” he added.

Earlier this month, Pakis­tan launched a broad-based engagement campaign to present its perspective on the recent conflict with India to the world and counter New Delhi’s unproven allegations. As part of its global outreach, the team has visited the United States, is currently in London, and will also head to Brussels.

The delegation comprises Ex-FMs Bilawal, Hina Rabbani Khar and Khurram Dastgir; Senators Sherry Rehman, Musadik Malik, Faisal Sabzwari and Bushra Anjum Butt; and Jalil Abbas Jilani and Teh­mina Janjua.