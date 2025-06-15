Kensington Palace Expresses Anger Over Prince Harry And Meghan’s Money-Making Tactics

Since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained in the public eye, continuously involved in media and business projects. Their move to California marked the start of a new chapter as they sought to build an independent life, yet their royal ties remain central to much of their public endeavors.

Despite their efforts to carve out their own path, the couple’s connection to the British royal family still plays a significant role in their careers. From media projects to social media posts, the Sussexes’ relationship with the monarchy continues to spark both interest and criticism.

Legal Setbacks and Tensions with the Monarchy

Harry and Meghan have been embroiled in legal and public battles since their departure. In a recent BBC interview, Harry revealed that his appeal to regain taxpayer-funded security was rejected, adding fuel to the fire of ongoing tensions with Buckingham Palace. His book Spare and the Netflix series Harry & Meghan also stirred controversy, yet the couple continues to use their royal connection to generate income, which has not gone unnoticed.

Meghan’s Reinvention Attempts

While Harry navigates his new life, Meghan is focused on her projects. This year, she launched the series With Love, Meghan and continues to develop her brand As Ever and podcast Confessions of a Female Founder. However, her approach to building a career has not been without controversy. Former royal correspondent Charles Rae criticized the couple for capitalizing on their royal ties, stating, “It’s their connections to royalty that really irritate me.”

Using Royal Titles: A Contradiction?

Despite previously pledging not to use their “His/Her Royal Highness” titles, Meghan recently signed a note as “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex,” sparking further criticism of their inconsistent stance. While the couple insists their private lives should not interfere with their business efforts, public backlash continues.

Royal expert Sarah Hewson noted that it’s in the public’s interest for the Sussexes to succeed financially, especially considering their expensive lifestyle, particularly due to security costs. However, public perception remains negative as they continue to leverage their royal past to generate income.

In the end, despite their efforts to reinvent themselves, their connection to Buckingham Palace remains a cornerstone of their strategy for making money.