World

Wang Yi says China explicitly opposed to Israel’s military attacks on Iran

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China is explicitly opposed to Israel’s military attacks on Iran, especially while the international community is still seeking a political resolution to the dispute over Iran’s nuclear program, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday during a phone call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Such actions are unacceptable, Wang added.

China has always maintained that all international disputes should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, opposing the use of force and sanctions, he said, after listening to Israel’s perspective on the current situation and its official stance during the call.

Wang also briefed Saar on his earlier phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, stressing that the Middle East cannot remain perpetually under the shadow of conflict, nor should Israel continue to live in the insecurity of war.

He noted that diplomatic avenues for resolving the nuclear issue have not been exhausted, and a peaceful solution remains achievable.

Force cannot deliver lasting peace, Wang said, adding that only by upholding the concept of common security can the legitimate concerns of all parties be fully addressed.

China has consistently approached and addressed regional hotspot issues based on the merits of each case, Wang said. He urged both Israel and Iran to resolve differences through dialogue and seek a path of peaceful coexistence.

He said China stands ready to play a constructive role in this process. He also expressed hope that Israel would take concrete measures to ensure the safety of Chinese entities and personnel.

Saar said Israel has been committed to protecting Chinese entities and citizens and will continue doing so.

Previous article
China, Iran foreign ministers hold talks as Wang Yi condemns Israeli strikes
Next article
CM Maryam’s Vision: Digital tech to financially empower every daughter of Punjab
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistani siblings write to Trump & Netanyahu, challenge global indifference to...

ISLAMABAD: In a stirring and deeply emotional open letter titled "A Scream from the Dying-alive Children of Gaza”, Pakistani siblings Ubaidah al Fidhdha Hafia...

Kate Middleton Shares Laughs with Children at First Trooping the Colour Since Cancer Remission

Pakistan supports Iran, Palestine against Israel: Atta Tarar

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner at Annabel’s

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.