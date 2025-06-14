‘Trump has trumpeted India-Pak ceasefire claims 13 times, when Modi will speak up’

MUMBAI: The Indian National Congress has once again criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued silence regarding the repeated assertions made by US President Donald Trump, who has stated many times that he brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to X to highlight that between May 10 and June 13, 2025, Trump mad 13 separate public statements across three countries, all claiming to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Today President Trump turns 79. In the 34 days between May 10, 2025, and June 13, 2025, he trumpeted publicly on 13 different occasions in 3 different countries that he had brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade with America as a carrot and stick”, Ramesh wrote.

He (Trump), of course, showered praise on both countries in equal measure, Ramesh said.

“@narendramodi when will you speak up,” the Congress leader asked in the post.

Ramesh also shared on X a list and details of the occasions when Trump made the claims with the quotes of the US president and links to media reports.

Earlier, in response to Trump’s repeated assertions that he had “stopped a war between India and Pakistan”, Ramesh said the US president continues to make his claims for the “nth time” but Prime Minister Modi continues to be silent on them. He also shared a video clip of Trump’s remarks on X, in which he repeated his claim that he “stopped a war between India and Pakistan” and stopped it “with trade”.