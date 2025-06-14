Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner at Annabel’s

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are fueling rumors of a romance after being spotted having dinner together at Annabel’s, a private, members-only club in London, on multiple occasions over the past two months. Sources close to the pair say they dined in a private room at the exclusive venue, known for attracting celebrities and royalty, with one insider noting that Cruise appeared “enchanted” by de Armas, and she looked “very happy” with him.

The two have been collaborating professionally as well. In May, de Armas revealed that she and Cruise are working on several projects together, including Doug Liman’s Deeper, in which they will star alongside director Liman, who previously worked with Cruise on Edge of Tomorrow and American Made. Christopher McQuarrie, who has collaborated with Cruise on multiple Mission: Impossible films, is also involved in their upcoming work.

Their professional relationship has sparked further speculation, as the two were first seen together for dinner in London in February. What was initially described as a work-related meal later evolved into more public outings. In March, they were spotted arriving at the London Heliport, reportedly for another work-related meeting with director Liman. However, their continued sightings together in London, including an intimate dinner on de Armas’ birthday in April and their appearance at David Beckham’s 50th birthday party, have led many to question whether their connection extends beyond work.

An insider previously told Us Weekly that Cruise had been trying to “court” de Armas and that their relationship is still in its early stages. De Armas has spoken about Cruise’s support for her recent film Ballerina, saying it was “surreal” to have someone like him supporting her work.

Cruise, who was previously married to Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, and de Armas, who previously dated Ben Affleck, continue to keep their personal lives largely private, but their frequent appearances together have only added fuel to the ongoing speculation.