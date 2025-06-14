Sindh High Court orders demolition of illegal fourth floor in Hyderabad flats

HYDERABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the demolition of an illegal fourth floor added to a building in the Kohsar housing scheme, Hyderabad, following a legal dispute over construction violations. The building, originally designed as a ground-plus-three-storey structure with 39 flats, was found to have an unapproved fourth floor that endangered the lives of residents.

The case involves Oasis Apartments, where the builder, M/S Hassan Construction Co, constructed the extra floor without the necessary permits. The issue was brought to court by a resident, Muhammad Irfan, in 2016. Irfan’s suit highlighted the lack of fire safety and water supply systems, and the delayed possession of flats. He claimed that the builder failed to meet the deadline for handing over the flats, and the construction was incomplete when possession was given.

The SHC’s judgment criticized the builder for violating regulations and pointed out the negligence of both the builder and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Justice Riazat Ali Sahar emphasized that lower courts had failed to properly address the evidence related to the construction violations, especially regarding fire safety and lack of proper infrastructure. The SHC also reprimanded the appellate court for dismissing the safety concerns raised by the residents.

The SBCA had previously approved the construction of a building with only three floors, but the builder proceeded with adding the fourth floor without authorization. The SHC has instructed the SBCA to demolish the unauthorized floor while ensuring compensation for third-party interests and initiate action against the builder and the officials responsible for the oversight.

This case highlights ongoing issues with illegal construction and safety violations in commercial buildings in the region.