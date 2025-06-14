NATIONAL

Severe heat wave conditions likely to subside during pre-monsoon stint: Met Office

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Severe heat wave conditions are likely to subside during the rainfall and dust storms predicted by the Met Office in the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast the arrival of a pre-monsoon weather system set to impact eastern parts of Sindh starting from Saturday evening.

According to the PMD, scattered rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms are expected such as Tharparkar and Umerkot.

On Sunday, similar weather conditions including strong winds and rainfall in some places likely in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Mithi, Badin, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Thatta, Karachi and Hyderabad districts.

Earlier, Met Office predicted that moist currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach on 13th June.

Duststorm/rainfall and isolated hailstorm expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 13th to 16th June.

Rainfall also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and districts of upper and central Punjab including Lahore and Balochistan’s Zhob, Barkhan and Musakhel up to 16th June.

Dust storm and thunder-rain is also expected in all the districts of southern Punjab during the period.

Previous article
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for Family Outing in Los Angeles
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

FIA foils infant smuggling attempt, two female doctors arrested

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested five individuals, including two female doctors, in connection with an attempt to smuggle a nine-month-old infant...

Sindh government committed to ending child labour, says CM Murad

IHC halts FIA’s harassment of Farhatullah Babar, issues notices

President, PM call for unified efforts to eliminate child labour

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.