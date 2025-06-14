SC rules digital evidence admissible in Noor Mukadam case, upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death sentence

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday delivered its detailed judgment in the Noor Mukadam murder case, affirming the death sentence of Zahir Jaffer for murder while commuting his separate death sentence for rape to life imprisonment. The court described Jaffer as “a ruthless killer” and upheld the findings of the lower courts.

The 13-page verdict emphasized the admissibility of digital evidence, including CCTV footage, the DVR, and the hard disk, stating that reliable video evidence can stand as self-sufficient testimony. It referenced a past case where video evidence was accepted in the absence of eyewitnesses, underscoring the “silent witness” principle, which is also widely applied in U.S. courts. The court found no tampering with the video recordings and confirmed that the DNA report corroborated the rape charges.

The court ruled that Jaffer failed to provide any explanation for Noor’s presence, and the murder weapon found at the scene had the victim’s blood on it. The ruling further noted that digital evidence, when meeting the necessary standards, does not require additional verification. Consequently, the court upheld Jaffer’s death sentence for murder but converted his sentence for rape to life imprisonment.

The SC also acquitted Jaffer of the abduction charge but maintained his sentence for unlawfully confining Noor. The punishments for co-accused Muhammad Iftikhar and Muhammad Jan, who were involved in the case, were also upheld. However, in a gesture of leniency, the court ordered their release, citing the time already served.

Noor Mukadam, 27, was murdered on July 20, 2021, in Islamabad. Zahir Jaffer was arrested at the crime scene, and in February 2022, the district and sessions court handed down a death penalty and a 25-year prison term for Jaffer. Two domestic staff members, Mohammad Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad, were each sentenced to 10 years in prison for their involvement.

The case also involved Zahir Jaffer’s parents, who were initially indicted but later acquitted, as were six employees from Therapy Works who arrived at the scene before the police.