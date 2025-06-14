PTI blasts govt for making power ‘inaccessible, unaffordable’ for people

Common people bearing the brunt of frequent adjustments to FAC in electricity bills: Omar

KP, Balochistan enduring 12 to 18 hours of load shedding daily: Waqas

Millions in ex-FATA denied electricity entirely: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lashed out at the government for its “short-sighted, flawed, and misguided” policies that have severely damaged multiple sectors, especially the power sector—resulting in electricity becoming both inaccessible and unaffordable for the people of Pakistan.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub flanked by Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, and PTI senior leader Taimur Jhagra, addressed a press conference here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Omar criticized the government’s handling of the power sector and broader fiscal policies, claiming the PTI government had laid the foundation for a strong and competitive power sector. “Unfortunately, all those projects have been scrapped by this government,” he regretted.

”آج میری بجٹ سپیچ ہوئی تو اس خوفزدہ حکومت نے اسمبلی کے تمام ساؤنڈ سسٹم اور وائی فائی سسٹم بند رکھے۔ میں ایک جمہوری نظام کو اسطرح سے تباہ کرنے کی شدید مذمت کرتا ہوں۔ یہاں آئین ہے نہ قانون، جمہوریت ہے نہ آزادی اظہارِ رائے، جب یہ سب نہیں ہونا ہے تو کیا ترقی ہونی یا کیا انویسٹمنٹ… pic.twitter.com/LsPo8BBn7a — PTI Islamabad (@PTIOfficialISB) June 13, 2025

“During our tenure, electricity was available at much lower prices, but today, the prices have skyrocketed beyond the reach of the common man,” he stated.

Omar highlighted the deteriorating electricity infrastructure, saying, “Even Islamabad, served by IESCO, faces frequent power cuts. The power lines and feeders across the country are outdated and insufficient to meet rising demand. While electricity demand grows, the number of feeders in many areas remains alarmingly low.”

Addressing the regional situation, he added, “Iran continues to be a major oil hub, exporting to Japan, Europe, and other countries. However, the ongoing war in the region threatens to push oil prices even higher, which will exacerbate our economic challenges.”

The opposition leader expressed his strong rejection of the current budget, stating, “The government is unable to digest affordable electricity usage and insists the common man should pay for the expensive electricity set up by us. The power projects started in 2018, initially valued at Rs450 billion, have now ballooned to over Rs2,000 billion due to poor governance and flawed policies.”

He also criticized the frequent adjustments to the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) in electricity bills, saying, “Every three months, the government changes the FPA rates, and it is the common people who bear the brunt of these decisions.” Reflecting on the recent budget session, Omar revealed, “My budget speech was not aired because they feared I would expose the truth.”

He warned, “Global markets are shutting down, regional conflicts are escalating, and our country faces a potential deficit increase of Rs6,501 billion. There are looming risks of oil shortages and sudden interest rate hikes. The government must be held accountable for these failures.”

On the occasion, Shibli said that the ongoing regional war would inevitably drive petrol prices even higher, worsening the economic strain on ordinary Pakistanis. He stated that the country has been handed over to corrupt and incompetent leaders who have been imposed on us, and the common man is bearing the brunt.

“When we left office, Pakistan’s electricity generation capacity was 80,000 megawatts. Now, the public is refusing to pay for the expensive electricity supplied, as the government has decided not to provide any relief. People want to pay their bills but simply cannot afford them,” he added.

The opposition leader further said that distrust in government-supplied electricity has led many to adopt solar systems—yet the government has imposed an 18% tax on solar panels, further burdening the people. “Our government introduced competition in the power sector, and in 2022, we shared comprehensive plans. However, none have been implemented,” he added.

Shibli said that today, the country suffered from an inconsistent electricity supply, high prices, and a mounting circular debt amounting to billions of rupees, as many petroleum and other companies were still awaiting payments.

He went on to say that despite the power sector’s critical role in driving the economy, no significant development has taken place recently, adding that PML-N and PPP’s mismanagement caused severe damage, resulting in prolonged load shedding in many cities, as currently, Pakistan produced 46,000 megawatts of electricity nationwide, but much more needed to be done.

Speaking on the occasion, Waqas said that the PTI’s experts have transparently presented the budget to the public, highlighting the glaring gap between electricity demand and supply. He said that the current state of electricity in Pakistan, especially in rural areas, was deeply unsatisfactory, as regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were enduring 12 to 18 hours of load shedding daily, with Sindh facing a similar crisis, adding that even Punjab was not spared.

He said that while privatizing entities like FESCO might be considered, it was equally crucial for other organizations such as IESCO and LESCO to actively contribute to improving the power sector. “Beyond the power crisis, serious human rights concerns are unfolding. Prisoners in the Kot Lakhpat military trial are facing the worst kind of political retribution, as they are deprived of basic rights, especially under the harsh heat, and are being denied the right to appeal,” he lamented. PTI CIS stated that additionally, PTI leadership was being obstructed from meeting with the party founder Imran Khan.

“We urge all stakeholders to come together and discuss the budget constructively. Let us not widen divisions to the point where bridging them becomes impossible. Pakistan’s future depends on unity and accountability,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Taimur Jhagra said that the government’s plan to privatize only LESCO, FESCO, and IESCO won’t benefit the entire country. “Millions in ex-FATA have been denied electricity entirely—who will be held accountable?” he asked. Jhagra said that the KP budget was now presented, and the common man would witness the difference. “We are barred from meeting the PTI founder—what law permits this?” he raised the question.

The PTI leader said that electricity costs have soared since the previous government, with Punjab facing over 12 hours of load shedding. At 46°C in KP, people suffer prolonged outages, adding that basic rights are denied, agriculture and industry suffer, and Bangladesh now outpaced us in the power sector.