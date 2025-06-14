Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Face Major Setback As Longtime Staff Members Quit Team

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have parted ways with four members of their staff, including their LA-based deputy press secretary Kyle Boulia and UK press officer Charlie Gipson. At least two other members of their private team have also left in recent weeks, according to a source close to the couple.

These departures follow the couple’s decision to restructure their communications team, which is now led by Meredith Kendall Maines, who was appointed as their Chief Communications Officer at the start of this year. The changes come as part of an ongoing effort to refine their media strategy.

A source familiar with the couple’s operations hinted that there may be further changes ahead, commenting, “Meghan and Harry have hired some of the most incredible people at the top of their fields, yet somehow none of them ever work out.”

Recent media moments have drawn attention, including Prince Harry’s interview with the BBC after his High Court security defeat, where he revealed that his father, King Charles, was no longer speaking to him due to their ongoing security dispute. Another notable moment was the release of a video showing Meghan and Harry twerking in the maternity suite ahead of Princess Lilibet’s birth.

The Sussexes also launched Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which became a rating success despite receiving middling reviews.

Kyle Boulia, formerly a corporate communications manager at United Talent Agency, and Charlie Gipson, a brand manager at Edelman, joined the couple’s team in April 2024. They were involved in some of the Sussexes’ high-profile outings, including the Invictus Games and trips to Nigeria and Colombia.

Additionally, the Sussexes have hired Emily Robinson, a former senior publicity director at Netflix who oversaw publicity for The Crown, as their new director of communications. The couple has also retained a team from Method Communications to support their media coverage.

In a statement, Meredith Maines explained that the strategic decision to shift towards a more traditional communications structure would enhance their ability to respond quickly to international media and stakeholders, with an expanded team now operating across multiple time zones.