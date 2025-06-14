President, PM call for unified efforts to eliminate child labour

ISLAMABAD: On World Day Against Child Labour, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged parents, employers, and the government to join forces in the fight against child labour in Pakistan. The President and PM highlighted the critical need for safeguarding children’s education and welfare to ensure a future free from exploitation.

In his message, President Zardari stressed the importance of collective responsibility and called on employers to adhere strictly to child labour laws. He also urged parents to prioritize their children’s education over immediate economic gains and emphasized the need to keep children in schools. The President expressed hope for a future where children can “learn, play, and grow in a safe and dignified environment.”

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating child labour, noting that children affected by labour face not only physical and psychological abuse but are also deprived of their fundamental right to education. He pointed out that children in developing countries, including Pakistan, are the most vulnerable to this issue. The PM added that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the global community in tackling child labour and noted that while progress has been made, there is still much work to be done.

According to the Child Rights Movement (CRM) National Secretariat, over 12.5 million children in Pakistan are involved in child labour, with many working in hazardous conditions. This underscores the importance of the leaders’ call for swift and comprehensive action to protect the nation’s children.