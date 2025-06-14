PMDC releases new MDCAT syllabus for 2025 exam

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has officially released the new syllabus for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025. The syllabus, available on the PMDC’s website from Thursday, includes five key subjects: Biology, Chemistry, Physics, English, and Logical Reasoning, with an emphasis on conceptual understanding and critical thinking.

Aspiring students are encouraged to begin their preparations according to the new syllabus. The date for the MDCAT exams is expected to be announced shortly after consultations with admitting universities, with exams likely to take place on the last Sunday of September or the first Sunday of October 2025.

The exam will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), categorized into 15% easy, 70% moderate, and 15% difficult. Candidates will have three hours to complete the test. The PMDC has clarified that no negative marking will be applied, and candidates must score at least 55% to qualify for medical colleges and 50% for dental colleges.