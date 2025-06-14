NATIONAL

PMD forecasts dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of dust storms, rain-thundershowers, and occasional hailstorms across upper and central parts of the country from June 13-16. This weather change is expected to bring relief from the ongoing severe heatwave conditions.

Moist air currents are currently penetrating the northern regions, and a westerly wave is expected to reach the area on June 13. As a result, areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad will experience dust storms and rain-thundershowers, with some isolated hailstorms during this period. Southern Punjab and upper Sindh will also face similar weather patterns, including dust-thunderstorms and rain.

The PMD has issued a warning that these weather conditions, particularly windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning, may cause damage to weak structures.

PMDC releases new MDCAT syllabus for 2025 exam
Man and mother shot dead in targeted attack near Daska
