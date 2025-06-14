PMD forecasts dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a spell of dust storms, rain-thundershowers, and occasional hailstorms across upper and central parts of the country from June 13-16. This weather change is expected to bring relief from the ongoing severe heatwave conditions.

Moist air currents are currently penetrating the northern regions, and a westerly wave is expected to reach the area on June 13. As a result, areas including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan, and Abbottabad will experience dust storms and rain-thundershowers, with some isolated hailstorms during this period. Southern Punjab and upper Sindh will also face similar weather patterns, including dust-thunderstorms and rain.

The PMD has issued a warning that these weather conditions, particularly windstorms, hailstorms, and lightning, may cause damage to weak structures.