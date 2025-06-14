PM directs for finalization of Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 at earliest

Premier Shehbaz emphasizes need for swift measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars and buses

Instructs relevant industries should be facilitated to enhance local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed for the early finalization of the Electric Vehicles (EV) Policy 2025 in consultation with all stakeholders and its immediate presentation before the federal cabinet.

He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting held on Saturday to review the policy framework for the promotion of the electric vehicles industry and usage in the country.

During the meeting, the draft of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 was thoroughly discussed. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for swift and priority-based measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses across Pakistan.

In November last year, Pakistan introduced its New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy, aiming at transitioning 30% of vehicles in Pakistan to electric power by 2030.

The NEV policy envisages a total subsidy allocation of Rs4 billion, including a subsidy of Rs50,000 for electric motorcycles and Rs200,000 for rickshaws. The policy provides for subsidies and support to establish electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, such as charging stations.

The prime minister underscored the importance of setting up charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities, to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz instructed that relevant industries should be facilitated to enhance the local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahmad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar; and other senior government officials.

Earlier this week, 57 manufacturers were granted licenses to produce EVs, supported by fiscal incentives, tax exemptions, and reduced charging tariffs aligned with the government’s ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ and ‘Make in Pakistan’ initiatives.

Meanwhile on June 11, the Sindh government decided to purchase more buses and allocate funds for EV taxis and scooters in the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, where various projects, including the People’s Bus Service, EV scooters, and others, were reviewed and discussed.