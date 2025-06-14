Pakistan supports Iran, Palestine against Israel: Atta Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that Pakistan took a clear and strong stance at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) against Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, expressing full support for the Iranian people.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said that the UNSC held a special meeting earlier in the day, during which Iran’s representative thanked Pakistan and other countries for their support.

“Today, Pakistan showed why it deserves a seat on the Security Council by firmly standing with Iran and defending international law,” he said. “We not only condemned Israel’s aggression but also stood side by side with our Iranian brothers and sisters.”

He said that Pakistan believes Iran has the right to defend itself under the UN Charter, and this was clearly explained by Pakistan’s representative.

He also highlighted the close friendship and shared culture between Pakistan and Iran, mentioning that Allama Iqbal is highly respected in Iran as ‘Iqbal Lahori.’

The minister said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Deputy Prime Minister had already conveyed their condolences and solidarity with Iran after the recent attacks.

He praised Pakistan’s actions at the UNSC as reflecting the nation’s true feelings and said few countries had shown such a principled stance.

He also mentioned Pakistan’s growing relations with Iran, pointing to recent official visits, including the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s trip to Pakistan, which helped strengthen ties.

Talking about Palestine, the minister said the people of Pakistan have always stood with the oppressed Palestinians. “We believe their sacrifices will be remembered and will not go in vain,” he said.

He recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had strongly condemned Israeli violence in Gaza during his speech at the UN General Assembly and had also announced aid for Palestinians, which reflected the will of the Pakistani people.

“Pakistan has always raised its voice for Palestine at international platforms and is among the few countries that have successfully sent aid to Gaza,” he said.

The minister criticized the opposition for spreading false propaganda from outside the country, saying such actions damage Pakistan’s image globally.

He said some PTI supporters living abroad have made false claims about the government’s stance on Israel. “They think they are hurting us, but they are really hurting Pakistan’s image and its clear position on these issues,” he said.