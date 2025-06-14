Pakistan condemns ‘unjustified, illegitimate’ Israeli aggression against Iran

Parliament unanimously passes resolution declaring Israeli attack on Iran violation of int’l laws, UN conventions

Iran has the right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter: FO

PM Shehbaz, President say Israel’s attack on Iran is “deeply alarming” and risks regional instability

DPM Dar hold telephonic talks with Iranian counterpart and reiterates strong support to government and brotherly people of Iran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the “unjustified and illegitimate” aggression by Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming that it stood in resolute solidarity with the government and the people of Iran.

“The Israeli military strikes violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran and clearly contravene the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law. Iran has the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that Pakistan stood in “resolute solidarity” with the people of Iran and unequivocally denounced these blatant provocations, which constituted a grave danger and a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond, with serious implications.

The spokesperson said that the international community and the United Nations had the responsibility to uphold international law, stop this aggression immediately, and hold the aggressor accountable for its actions.

According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami and other military and civilian figures have been assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

It also reported the assassination of Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi, a nuclear scientist and president of the Islamic Azad University, and Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, were also assassinated in separate strikes.

Besides, Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid was assassinated in the Israeli strikes.

In a statement issued from the presidency, President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned the Israeli military strikes on Iran, terming them a “blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“The Israeli military strikes are a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran and amount to total disregard of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law,” he said.

President Zardari expressed deep sympathies with the people of Iran over the loss of lives resulting from the attacks.

He called on the international community and the United Nations to take immediate steps to hold the aggressor accountable and prevent further escalation of the situation.

‘Israel’s attack on Iran “deeply alarming,” risks regional instability’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned Israel’s attack on Iran, saying that this “highly irresponsible” act was “deeply alarming” and risked further instability in an already volatile region.

I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel. I convey my deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack. This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further de-stabilising an… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 13, 2025

“I condemn, in the strongest possible terms, today’s unprovoked attack on Iran by Israel… This grave and highly irresponsible act is deeply alarming and risks further destabilizing an already volatile region,” he wrote on X.

He also conveyed his deepest sympathies to the Iranian people on the loss of lives in this attack.

The prime minister urged the international community and the United Nations to take urgent steps to prevent any further escalation that could imperil regional and global peace.

DPM contacts Iranian counterpart to condemn blatant Israeli aggression

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, today spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi. Condemning the blatant Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in total disregard of the UN Charter… pic.twitter.com/fKeHavozWA — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) June 13, 2025

During the interaction, the DPM/FM reiterated strong support of Pakistan to the government and brotherly people of Iran for achieving peace and stability in the region while condemning the blatant Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran in total disregard of the UN Charter and international law, the APP reported, citing a DPM’s Office news release.

The DPM/FM also conveyed deepest sympathies on the loss of many precious lives during Israeli attacks.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar echoed the stance of the Prime Minister by stating on X, “Strongly condemn unjustified Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is a brazen violation of Iran’s sovereignty.” This abhorrent action has shaken the foundations of international law as well as the conscience of humanity and gravely undermines regional stability and international security. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and the people of Iran.”

The statement further urged the international community to take immediate notice of the situation and prevent further escalation in an already volatile region.

Nawaz and Bilawal condemn Israeli attack on Iran

Meanwhile, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal-Bhutto Zardari on Friday condemned the Israel attack on Iran.

Taking to X, Sharif said, “We strongly condemn Israel’s barbaric aggression against Iran, a blatant violation of its sovereignty.” We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of innocent lives and stand in unwavering solidarity with the people of Iran during this difficult time.”

Bilawal also condemned Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, saying it was a grave threat to regional stability.

In a tweet, Bilawal expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of life caused by the strike and extended his heartfelt condolences to the Iranian people during this difficult time.

“I strongly condemn Israel’s unprovoked attack on Iran, which has resulted in tragic loss of life and poses a grave threat to regional stability,” he said.

Calling for urgent international intervention, he urged the United Nations and all responsible nations to work collectively to de-escalate tensions and uphold international law, so that peace and security may prevail over aggression and conflict.

Fazl flays UN silence over Israeli aggression

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned Israeli aggression against the brotherly Islamic country of Iran and the United Nations for its silence over the issue, which is endangering global peace.

In a media briefing, JUI Chief Fazl said Israel openly resorted to terrorism, and its actions reflect its malicious intentions. If Israel is not restrained, world peace will be at serious risk.

Fazl criticized international institutions, saying that the United Nations and its General Assembly have become meaningless for Israel.

He said that Zionism is stained with the blood of innocent people and that Muslim rulers must rise above expediency to respond firmly to the threats facing the Muslim world.

JUI-F chief said that only a united Muslim world can effectively counter Zionism. He stressed that in these difficult times, the people of Pakistan stand in solidarity with their brotherly nation.

‘Crisis Unit activated at MoFA to ensure safety of Pakistanis’

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has activated a “round-the-clock crisis management unit” at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the safety and security of its nationals and Zaireens in Iran.

In a post on his X handle, he said the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran has also been directed to provide all facilitation to community members and Zaireens.

The embassy’s hotline number is: (0098)-2166941388.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office advised the Zaireen from Pakistan to reconsider their travel plans to Iran and Iraq in view of the evolving security situation in the region.

Parliament passes resolution against Israeli attack on Iran

The Senate and National Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to condemn Israel’s military attack on Iran, declaring it a violation of international laws and UN conventions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar tabled the resolution, stating that Israel’s actions amount to a war crime and have endangered peace in the region.

Resolution of condemnation submitted in PA

Meanwhile, a resolution condemning Israel’s attack on Iran was submitted in the Punjab Assembly on Friday.

According to PA Secretariat sources, Chief Organizer of the PML-N Minority Wing Punjab Raheela Khadim Hussain submitted a resolution in the assembly to condemn Israeli aggression against Iran.

According to the resolution content, Israel attacked Iran with 200 aircraft, and 6 Iranian nuclear scientists and several commanders were martyred in the attack.

Israel launched a “coordinated attack” targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities under the pretext of preventing Tehran from developing atomic weapons.

The Israeli aggression has triggered reactions from major countries across the globe.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the country was targeting Iranian scientists working on a nuclear bomb and missile factories in a so-called operation codenamed “Rising Line” that would continue for days.

The attack, which reportedly killed six Iranian nuclear scientists, was carried out despite Iran’s long-standing insistence that its nuclear-related activity is for peaceful purposes.

Israel, which is believed to be the only nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliation by Tehran.